Excise & taxation dept launches app for online payment of motor vehicle tax

LAHORE:The Excise & Taxation Department of Punjab has made possible all motor vehicle tax payments online through bank or telecom channel.

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Director General Muhammad Ali said that the new computerised application would be launched in a phased manner from today, (Monday) and will not only help to eliminate middlemen and touts but will also save citizens' time to stand in long queues.

He said that by next week, the registration of the new vehicle can be done sitting at home. ‘The excise official will go to the owner himself for vehicle registration. After completing all the matters, the original file and smart card will be delivered at the doorstep of the owner,’ he said.

This facility was not available in the previous system. The Director General further said that the previous system had been replaced after 18 years. He said that the App has the ability to save vehicle and owner data in a better way.

Director General Excise said, ‘Citizens who do not have access to digital means will have all these facilities available at Excise offices where they will be provided with a PSID code for every payment through which the payment would be made easily at the bank’. He said that new features would be introduced in this App in a phased manner and then all the facilities will be available across Punjab.