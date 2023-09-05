 
September 05, 2023
Transparent rates

September 05, 2023

The army chief recently met with the business community and assured them of transparency in the foreign exchange rate. The army chief assured the businessmen that forex exchange merchants would be brought under the tax net of FBR to foster transparency in dollar exchange rates, according to reports.

If this step is implemented without any exceptions, the downward pressure on the value of the rupee might ease.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi