Citizen kills robber trying to mug him in Azizabad

Foiling an attempt to mug him, a citizen killed a suspected robber in the Azizabad area on Friday. Two armed assailants on a motorcycle attempted to rob the citizen, Ali, in a car in the Azizabad area. The man, who was carrying a pistol with him, fired at the robbers, killing one of them and injuring the other who managed to flee the scene.

Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and shifted the robber’s body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities.

Police said the deceased robber had been identified as Asif, son of Sadiq, who was a resident of Azizabad and several cases of street crime were registered against him at the Azizabad, Liaquatabad and Jauharabad police stations.

Police explained that the robber was also involved in crystal methamphetamine (ice) trafficking. Weapons were recovered from the possession of the killed robber and a search for his injured accomplice is under way.

CCTV footage of the incident also emerged showing the citizen firing at the robbers. The footage shows a silver-coloured car parked near a milk shop when two suspects on a motorcycle, both wearing helmets, approach the car.

One of the dacoits brandishes a pistol from the motorcycle, and Ali fires from his own pistol, killing one of the robbers and wounding the other. The injured robber can also be seen fleeing the scene. Police have registered a case and initiated investigations.