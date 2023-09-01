LAHORE: Zain Qureshi, the son of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, was prevented from flying to Dubai from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Thursday by immigration officials.
Qureshi was about to travel on Emirates Airlines flight EK623 when his name was flashed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) as he went through the Integrated Border Management (IBM) system.
Zain is wanted by the police in connection with a case registered at Multan Cantt police station after the May 9 incidents. His name was added to the PNIL on the recommendation of DIG (Legal) Punjab.
