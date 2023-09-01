Excise & Taxation new building opens

LAHORE:Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Masood Mukhtar and Director General Excise Muhammad Ali inaugurated new building of Excise and Taxation Office Rahimyar Khan on Thursday.

They named a block of the new building after Shaheed Inspector Rafiullah and said the late inspector sacrificed his life while performing his national duty. After planting trees in the new building, they visited the various sections of the new office.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Masood Mukhtar said the employees in the new building should serve the public with new enthusiasm and serve the citizens whole heartedly. He said, "Solve the problems on priority as now you have been provided with the best environment to work.” Excise DG directed all the officers to issue challans to the tax payers on time and meet the given targets on weekly basis.