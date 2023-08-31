Nepra takes action on Jauhar resident’s complaint against KE

The National Electric Power Regulatory (Nepra) took action on a complaint filed by a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, against K-Electric (KE). The resident, Ali Imran Syed, filed a complaint under Section 39 of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997, against the power utility regarding an illegal disconnection.

Nepra in its letter to Syed, dated August 25, said that it took notice of excessive loadshedding carried out by the KE in its service territory. Nepra, through a letter on January 28, 2022, and September 6, 2022, directed the KE to avoid excessive loadshedding in its service territory and take immediate steps to avoid AT&C-based loadshedding, which is completely in violation of the Nepara Performance Standards (Distribution) Rules, 2005.

Further, the letter said the KE was directed through a letter on August 16, 2022 to carry out loadshedding at the PMT level instead of the feeder level through remote disconnection/ reconnection of the power supply as the KE itself has reported that it has installed around 50,000 meters on its all PMTs.

Keeping in view the attitude of the power utility, the Nepra letter said that in order to avoid such undue loadshedding, legal proceedings were initiated and accordingly an explanation notice was served to the KE on January 3, 2023.

A hearing of the matter took place on March 1, 2023. The response of the power utility is being examined and proceedings are under process.

Nepra being the regulator of power sector is vigilantly monitoring the situation and continuously issuing directions to the KE to take all possible measures to provide its consumers a secured, continuous and reliable electric supply under the Nepra Act, rules, regulations and other applicable documents.