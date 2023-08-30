Cut power taxes

This refers to the letter ‘Vampire bills’ by Mumraiz Khan (August 29, 2023). The long-term solution to hefty electricity bills should be to eliminate the unnecessary taxes being levied on electricity usage. This would lead to a considerable reduction in the per-unit rates of electricity and address the grievances of the people. Allowing people to pay in instalments is no solution to this critical issue. Rather, this will further deteriorate the situation. Line losses and power theft must also be brought under control to improve the finances of our DISCOs and avoid frequent loadshedding.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
