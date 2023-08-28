PPP wants elections in 90 days as per Constitution

LAHORE:On the instructions of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP Central Punjab has sent dowry to the Christian affectees of the Jaranwala incident.

The dowry was sent by former senior minister and General Secretary PPP Hassan Murtaza and vice-president minority wing PPP Central Punjab Edvin Sahotra.

Speaking on the occasion, Hassan Murtaza said that PPP leadership would not leave its Christian brethren alone in difficult time. He said that PPP Punjab Minority Vice-President Edwin Sahotra would take these goods to Jaranwala and hand them over to Nargis George. Earlier, addressing a press conference, Hassan Murtaza said that PPP would participate fully in the upcoming elections. Without naming PMLN Murtaza said, ‘Our allies accuse People's Party of supporting the delay in the general elections but he said PPP never supported any unconstitutional act.’

He said PPP was still facing the consequences of boycotting the 1985 elections. PPP leaders Sania Kamran, Ayesha Ghori, Mian Ayub, Usman Salim Malik and Ahsan Rizvi and Zeeshan Shami were present on the occasion. Hassan Murtaza categorically said PPP wanted elections in 90 days according to the Constitution. He said that PPP delegation would meet officials of Election Commission and after that a meeting of the Executive Committee of the party would be held in Lahore and the party would announce its future policy.

He said when the results of the census were presented, People's Party congratulated that elections would be held in time adding that seats do not increase or decrease, then there is no need for delimitation.

Former PM Shehbaz Sharif himself had said that the elections would be held as per the Constitution. ‘The common man today is forced to commit suicide. No dictator or undemocratic institution can solve these problems,’ Murtaza said.

He demanded the government provide relief to the flood victims. He also said the caretaker chief minister belongs to Jhang he should do something for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

While answering a question, Hassan Murtaza said those who are running away from the election must be running because of their performance. He also said one party becomes blue eyed, adding that there should be level playing field for all the political parties in the province.