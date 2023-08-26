US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar at the Prime Minister’s House on A ugust 26, 2023. PID

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Friday expressed satisfaction over the current positive trajectory of ties with the US and reaffirmed its desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in key areas, including trade, investment, energy, security and climate change.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Friday held a meeting with US Ambassador Donald Blome at the Prime Minister’s House. The meeting lasted more than 30 minutes.

Ambassador Blome congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and reaffirmed the United States’ desire for supporting Pakistan’s economic and development agenda.

The prime minister said Pakistan and the US enjoyed longstanding and broad-based relations rooted in mutual respect, common interests and shared values.

The prime minister emphasized that the caretaker government’s main responsibility was to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in the electoral process and provide constitutional continuity during the period of democratic transition.

Kakar appreciated the United States’ role in helping Pakistan to stabilize its economy and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue the reform agenda for achieving sustainable growth. Noting the role that the US private sector had traditionally played in supporting Pakistan’s economic growth, he hoped that that more US companies would explore the investment opportunities, particularly to tap the vast potential for investment in Pakistan’s information technology sector.

Lauding the important contributions of the Pakistani-American community in strengthening ties between the two countries, the prime minister called for increasing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Using X (former Twitter) handle, the US Embassy said, “Delighted to meet with Caretaker Prime Minister,” adding, “Reaffirmed steadfast commitment to US-Pakistan relationship, support for free and fair elections, desire to work with and through US Pakistan Green Alliance to build for the future. Encouraged protection of religious minorities, continued partnership with IMF on economic recovery.”

APP reports: Meanwhile, in a meeting with Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, the prime minister said being the industrial and commercial hub, Karachi had a significant role in Pakistan’s economic development.

The mayor briefed the prime minister about the administrative affairs of Karachi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Muhammad Faisal, Friday called on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and congratulated him on assuming the office. The envoy got instructions from the prime minister on improvement of Pak-UK relations.

Also, a 14-member delegation of JUI-F led by Abdul Ghafoor Haideri called on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Friday. The delegation congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed best wishes for him.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Sidhu also called on the caretaker prime minister and congratulated him on assuming the office and expressed good wishes for him.