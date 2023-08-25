FTO advisory committee reconstituted

PESHAWAR: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah has reconstituted the advisory committee by selecting 22 persons as its members. President of the Frontier Custom Agents Association KP, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, has been nominated for the third time as member of the committee for the year 2023-24 as per a notification issued here.
A press release said Sarhadi, who holds the office of Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), was first selected as a member of the advisory committee for the year 2020-21. He has been named for the third time for his role in resolving issues of the business community.
LAHORE: Environment experts and academics have demanded the government advance green energy projects and discourage...
NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F provincial leader Alhaj Khan Khattak has said that real change in the country is...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a proclaimed offender in Mohallah Sirajkhel in Paniala on...
ABBOTTABAD: The COMSATS Employees Association has issued a warning to the university management, advising against...
WANA: Tribal elders, labourers and forest watchers have demanded the government to release funds for South Waziristan...
LAHORE: Speakers at a peace conference have stressed that setting ablaze churches and houses in response to a...