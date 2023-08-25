Sindh home minister orders intensifying action against narcotics menace in educational institutes

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Home Minister Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz has directed the police to intensify the ongoing crackdown on drug paddlers and adopt practical measures to eliminate the drug menace from the educational institutions of the province.

Officials said on Saturday the home minister chaired a law and order meeting at the Karachi Police Office where he directed the police to mobilise their resources and launch a crackdown against street criminals along with making a well-devised plan for controlling traffic congestion on major roads of Karachi.

He ordered intensifying the crackdown on drug paddlers and adopting practical measures to eliminate the drug menace from the educational institutions. “The role of community and welfare organisations in the area should be made viable to eliminate the drug menace from the society.”

The meeting was attended by Secretary Home department Syed Ejaz Ali Shah, Karachi Addition IG Jawed Alam Odho, Karachi range DIGs and the district SSPs of the city.

The minister directed Odho to ensure the deployment of police at all the hotspots and intensify police patrolling for vigilance. He further directed the police to take strict and prompt action against street crime, including the arrest of wanted criminals, social outcasts and proclaimed offenders.

He asked the officers to be punctual for their duties and ensure listening to the problems of the citizens, besides lodging FIRs for free.

The caretaker minister for home and prison also visited the Special Security Unit of Police and CPLC. He was briefed about the functioning and achievements of the respective unit and cell.

During his visit at the SSU headquarters, Brig (retd) Nawaz was welcomed by DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed and was presented with a guard honour by a contingent of the SSU.

He presided over a meeting at the SSU Conference Room where DIG Maqsood Ahmed briefed him about the different units of the Security Division and the establishment of a Special Weapons and Tactics Team in the SSU, first-ever in the country, which comprises highly trained commandos, including female commandos, equipped with modern tactical weapons.

The DIG said Madadgar-15 is an important sub-unit of Sindh Police which has been restored and set up as per the need of the hour. Having increased the manpower and changes on administrative level, the response time of Madadgar 15 has been reduced to 07-10 from 30-40 minutes in any emergency situation.

The DIG said the Pakistan Army is also providing training to enhance the professional techniques of commandos. The home minister witnessed a mock drill conducted by the commandos of SWAT to deal with any hostile situation.

Separately, Brig (retd) Nawaz visited CPLC-Central Reporting Cell at the Governor House where he was received by Sindh CPLC chief.

He expressed keen interest in the working, operations and functions of the CPLC. He was briefed about the CPLC’s data management, its analysis and sharing with police and other law enforcement agencies. The minister was given a briefing on the CPLC and police joint operations and modus operandi to handle cases of heinous crimes.

He was also given a briefing on various projects being undertaken for providing relief to the citizens.

The CPLC Neighbourhood Care Project operating in different areas of Karachi were also highlighted as an excellent example of community and police partnership towards containing crime in the respective areas.