KWSC told to crack down on illegal hydrants with help of police, Rangers, ex-servicemen

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has been directed to utilise the services of police and Rangers and even consider the option of contracting the services of retired army men, if there is any such need, for a definite crackdown on water pilferage and illegal hydrants in the city.

The direction to this effect was given by caretaker Sindh Local Government Minister Muhammad Mubeen Jumani, as he held a meeting with officials of the KWSC in his office on Thursday.

He asked KWSC Chief Executive Officer Syed Salauddin Ahmed to use whatever resources were available at the disposal of the water utility to expeditiously resolve the issues of water theft and unauthorised hydrants.

He said the caretaker administration would provide a roadmap for the incoming elected government in the province to ensure that the civic agencies and public utilities were able to provide maximum relief to the masses.

He said the KWSC officials should ensure that there is a just distribution of available quantity of water among all areas of the city while the sewerage system issues of the people should also be resolved on a preferential basis.

Jumani said the officials of the water utility should discharge their duties in this regard without being blackmailed by anyone or coming under any political pressure. He asked the KWSC to devise a firm mechanism to improve its billing system to generate more revenue for water and sewerage systems in the city.

Responding to a query from the local government minister, the KWSC chief told the meeting that there were a total of 250,000 manholes in Karachi as the water utility required 20,000 to 25,000 covers in a year to fill them. He said the KWSC had been providing covers for all these manholes through the system of 246 union committees in Karachi.

Ban on new plans On the directives of the interim minister, a ban has been imposed on approving maps and layout plans for new housing and commercial constructions in the province.

A directive to this effect was issued by the Local Government Department to the Sindh Building Control Authority and different development authorities in the province.

The Karachi Development Authority, Malir Development Authority, Lyari Development Authority, Hyderabad Development Authority, Sehwan Development, and Town Planning Department will adhere to this ban.

The ban will remain imposed till the adoption of a new construction policy shortly to be prepared by the caretaker cabinet, said the minister. A day earlier, the Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, called on KWSC Managing Director (MD) Salahuddin at his office where the two sides discussed the issues pertaining to water supply in the city. The MD assured the JI leader that the corporation would play its role with the support of the JI against illegal hydrants and water theft. He also assured coordination at the town and UC levels. Following the meeting, the two sides held a joint press conference at the headquarters of the water corporation. Rehman urged the water corporation to play its due role in order to address the brewing issues.