Nepra nod sought for Rs2.07/unit addl charges in Sept 2023

Power transmission towers can be seen in this picture.. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Ex-WAPDA distribution companies (XWDiscos) have sought the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s approval for the collection of Rs2.07/unit additional charges from their consumers in September 2023. The request is in relation to the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for July 2023.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), acting on behalf of XWDiscos, has submitted a petition seeking the tariff hike for July 2023 FCA. Nepra has set a public hearing for August 30 to review this petition. If the proposed increase is sanctioned, it could result in total financial impact of more than Rs30 billion on consumers of electricity. According to the CPPA petition in July, consumers were charged a reference fuel cost of Rs6.8935 per unit, while the actual fuel cost incurred was Rs8.9638 per unit. It argues that the additional cost of Rs2.07 per unit should be transferred to consumers.