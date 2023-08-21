ParkView first-ever beach resort launched with dazzling

KARACHI: ParkView Beach Resort, Pakistan’s first-ever five-star beach resort, was officially launched in a grand ceremony attended by key dignitaries from across the country. The event held at a local hotel was a dazzling affair, marked by opulence and excitement.

The chief guest of the event was Mr Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Senate of Pakistan. He was joined by Mr Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, Governor of Sindh; Mr Abdul Aleem Khan, Chairman Vision Group; Mr Mian Omer Farooq Mannan, CEO ParkView City Islamabad; Mr Fareed Zaka Bajwa, Director of Sales & Marketing ParkView City Islamabad; Chaudhary Abdul Rauf, Chairman Fair Deal; distinguished parliamentarians, industry experts, senior management, sales partners, friends of ParkView city, and celebrities.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the national anthem. Mr Fareed Zaka Bajwa then gave a speech in which he highlighted the significance of the ParkView Beach Resort project. He said that the resort is a game-changer that will redefine Pakistan’s economy and tourism industry. He also said that the resort will provide employment opportunities for local communities and enable Pakistanis, both residing within the country and overseas, to invest wisely in their homeland.

Mr Abdul Aleem Khan, Chairman of the Vision Group, also spoke at the ceremony. He said that the ParkView Beach Resort is a symbol of our unwavering dedication to the advancement of Pakistan.