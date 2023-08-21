Szabul meets today to approve honorary degrees for Tessori, Murad, Faryal

KARACHI: Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (Szabul) has decided to award honorary doctorate to five persons and the syndicate’s approval will be taken in this regard today (Monday).
According to the agenda of the syndicate meeting, Szabul wants to award honorary PhD degrees to five persons, including Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, former chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former MPA and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Faryal Talpur and human rights activist Ansar Burney. These honorary degrees are being given at a time when the tenure of the current Vice Chancellor (VC) of the varsity, Rana Shamim, is going to end in less than 10 days.
The last elected CM of the province, Shah, had approved publishing an advertisement for appointing a new VC at Szabul, instead of extending Shamim’s tenure.
