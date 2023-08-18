American woman marries Pakistani lover in Lower Dir

CHAKDARA: After Indian and Chinese women’s marriages with Pakistani men in Malakand division, an American woman from the US also arrived in Pakistan and married a man of her choice in Adenzai area in Lower district on Thursday.

Local residents said that 50-year old Kumberli Dawn hailing from the US arrived in Pakistan and travelled to Tarnao Asbanr village in Adenzai tehsil in Lower Dir to meet the guy of her dream - Abbas Khan.

Kumberli Dawn and Abbas Khan, who is a university student, had contacted each other through a social media outlet - Facebook. The relationship turned into friendship and later both fell in love.

Finally, Kumberli Dawn decided to travel to Pakistan to meet her lover. Sources said that both have solemnised marriage.Also, an American woman had arrived in Pakistan and married a youth named Aizaz from Buner in June last.

Earlier, an Indian woman, Anju, 35, now Fatima, and her friend Nasrullah from Kalshow village in Upper Dir district had solemnised court marriage.Later, a 36-year old Nicoly Anar, whose name is now Noreen Bibi after she converted to Islam, married Ikramullah Khan in Charsadda district who befriended her through social media.

Noreen Bibi had said that she was very happy over the marriage with Ikramullah, who, she claimed, was her beloved. She had said that Pakistan was a beautiful country and the people were hospitable and friendly.