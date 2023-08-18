Condemnable

An enraged mob in Faisalabad vandalized multiple churches and scores of homes on Wednesday. Instead of controlling the mob, the police remained a silent spectator. This situation raises a question on the security of religious minorities in Pakistan. We have witnessed such incidents in the past as well including the Gojra riots. The state needs to ask itself whether religious minorities are safe in Pakistan. Our founding leaders envisioned a secure haven for every citizen, and yet recent events raise concerns about the challenges we face today.

Pakistan was born from the unity of diverse communities, with the promise of safeguarding the rights of minorities. However, the unfortunate emergence of religious tensions challenges the notions of peace we stand for. As we look ahead, let us recognize the significance of upholding the principles that our flag represents – unity, diversity, and protection for all. It is time to channel our energies into collective progress, focusing on unity rather than division, and striving to uplift our nation for a better future.

Vincent Welfred Khan

Karachi