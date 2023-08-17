Security tightened for Bari Imam Urs

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police authorities have issued a plan to take comprehensive security measures during Bari Imam ‘Urs’, a police spokesman said.
SP (High Security Zone), Muhammad Iqbal, visited various security blockades. During his visit, he interacted with officials performing security duties at different points. He emphasised the importance of their roles in ensuring a secure environment for all attendees of the ‘Urs’. He also directed the officials to closely monitor any suspicious individuals and potential criminal elements during their duties.
He said that officers and officials must diligently perform their duties. A positive and accommodating approach towards the visitors of the ‘Urs’ is crucial. The Third Avenue blockade is to remain open, allowing ease of transportation for the attendees. The Islamabad Police is committed to effective security arrangements. Every possible capability is being utilised to guarantee the safety of the citizens during the Bari Imam ‘Urs’, he added. In order to assist the police force in their efforts, the public is urged to cooperate and support the security personnel during the ‘Urs’. Citizens are also requested to immediately report any suspicious activity to the Islamabad Police Helpline ‘Pukar-15’.
