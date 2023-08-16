President Arif Alvi while signing a document in the President House Islamabad. — Twitter/@PresOfPakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Tuesday signed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Amendment Bill 2023 into law under Article 75 of the Constitution.

Before enacting the bill, President Dr Arif Alvi assured electronic and print media community of his support to the bill.

He made the assurance during a meeting with a delegation comprising representatives from the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) and the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The delegation comprised Afzal Butt, Arshad Ansari, Naz Afreen Saigol, Sarmad Ali, Shahab Zuberi, Shakeel Masud, Ijazul Haq, Kazim Khan, Ayaz Khan, and Azhar Abbas.

The president acknowledged the joint efforts of the media community in bringing about amendments to the Pemra law, particularly in safeguarding the rights of media workers. He highlighted that the linking government advertisements to the payment of dues to electronic media employees would help in addressing their concerns.

President Alvi also had a comprehensive discussion with the delegation on various aspects of the bill. He noted that the amendment bill has introduced improvements to the existing media law. He encouraged the delegation members to volunteer to educate the youth on the impact of fake news and disinformation. The president emphasised that young individuals are particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of fake news and should be educated and sensitized about its implications. He suggested that the media, particularly senior journalists, establish stronger ties with academia and universities to educate students about fake news and the evolving landscape of journalism. President Alvi also stressed the importance of promoting diverse viewpoints and opinions through dialogue in society and free exchange of ideas. He underlined the need for comprehending the dynamics of new media forms, especially social media, and called on the media to educate people about ethical conduct and responsible use of social media. The delegation provided the president with insights into various provisions of the new bill that would benefit both the journalist community and media employees. The delegation expressed gratitude to the president for his support and his genuine interest in addressing the challenges faced by the media community.