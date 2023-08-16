Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah (L) can be seen speaking at a press conference while former opposition leader Raja Riaz speaks in the parliament house in Islamabad. — AFP/Facebook/Files

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah has said elections could be held in February next year and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would return to the country to lead the campaign.

Talking to Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath,” he said he was sure the establishment also wanted elections in 90 days but due to delimitation of constituencies the polls would be held in February.

The delimitation process would conclude by December. Ahead of the elections, PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif would return in October to lead the electoral campaign. The former interior minister was confident that Nawaz Sharif would be acquitted of the concocted charges like Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar.

Meanwhile, former Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz has said that elections will be held one week before or after February 15.

Talking to a news channel, he said he was still of the opinion that polls could be delayed for a few more months to steer the country of the present economic situation. “It is time to save the country, not politics,” he added. He said “elders” had decided to hold the election in February 2024 without elaborating.