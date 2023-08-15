Youth urged not to lose hope as CM, governor pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam

Outgoing Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has hoped that the people will soon exercise their right to vote in an independent manner, enabling the Pakistan Peoples Party to secure an overwhelming victory in the forthcoming general elections.

The CM stated this on Monday as he along with Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, senior civil and armed forces’ officials, and dignitaries belonging to various walks of visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the founder of the nation on the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

He said that while celebrating Independence Day the countrymen should remember in their prayers the oppressed Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine whose sufferings had been continuing at the hands of tyrannical occupation forces. He also strongly condemned the murder of senior journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar in Sukkur the other day.

The CM said that elected assemblies in the country had been dissolved, paving the way for the next general elections. He said a caretaker CM would assume office in Sindh in a day or two.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Tessori praised the selfless struggle by the Quaid-e-Azam and his companions for securing a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent.

He said that up to 60 per cent population of the country comprised young people, which was the real strength of the country. He praised the services of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir in remaining steadfast against the enemies of Pakistan on the border. He advised the youth in the country not to lose hope and morale and continue making the struggle for brightening their future.

Tessori greeted Senator Anwar ul Haq upon his appointment as the caretaker prime minister of the country. He hoped that the new caretaker PM would take along all the concerned quarters in running the affairs of the country. He advised the countrymen to prove through their acts that they were true Pakistanis.

Quaid-e-Azam House Museum

Meanwhile, the Institute of Nation Building, Quaid-e -Azam House Museum (formerly Flagstaff House, Karachi) organised a celebration of 14th August with 140 teachers, parents and school pupils to march, sing and recite poems about the Quaid-e-Azam.

The programme began with the hoisting of the flag by Liaquat Merchant and Ikram Sehgal, co-chairmen of the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum Institute of Nation Building. Ameena Saiyid, board member and managing director of Lightstone Publishers, was also present. Copies of ‘Our Quaid’, a children’s book on Jinnah, written by Amina Azfar and published by Lightstone Publishers, were distributed to the children present.

Amina Azfar and Shanaz Wazir Ali, trustee of Nasra School, also addressed the gathering. Nadira Panjwani of Ida Rieu School and Sister Elizabeth, Principal of St Joseph’s Convent School, were present. The pupils of various Karachi schools sang songs and recited poems about the Quaid. Commodore Sadeed gave the vote of thanks.

Sindh info dept

The 76th Independence Day of the beloved Pakistan was celebrated today with full national enthusiasm at Barrack No. 95, Sindh Secretariat, Sindh Information Department.

Director General Public Relations Sawai Khan Chhalgri hoisted the green crescent flag in the air. Director Admin Muhammad Yousif Kabooro, Director Press Information Hasan Asghar Naqvi, Director Publication Mansoor Ahmed Rajput, Director Planning Fida Hussain Baladi, Director Imtiaz Ahmed Joyo, Director Shabih Siddiqui, Faisal Farooqui and other officers and staff members of the Information Department were present on this occasion.

Sawai Khan Chhalgri, speaking on the occasion, said that today reminds us of great sacrifices. He said that we have to work together for the development of our country and the prosperity of the people.

Tando Jam event

On the special instructions of former provincial information minister and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sharjeel Inam Memon, a grand ceremony to celebrate Independence Day was organized by PPP leader Rawal Sharjeel Inam Memon at the Tando Jam Bypass.

On this occasion, the largest flag of Pakistan in the history of Sindh remained the center of attention of people, while Sindh's famous singers Tufail Sanjrani and Asghar Khosa received a lot of applause from the people by performing songs.

Rawal Sharjeel Memon participated in the ceremony as chief guest and told the media that today the biggest event had been organised in Hyderabad on the occasion of Independence Day and it aimed to send a message to the world that “we all Pakistanis are united under the shadow of the green flag, and by the good grace of Almighty Allah Pakistan will remain intact”.