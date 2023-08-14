BBSUL VC’s forced leave continues

Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari (BBSUL) Vice Chancellor Dr Akhtar Baloch has been on forced leave for the past year and a half, while the Sindh government has completed its tenure without ending the VC’s leave.

Dr Baloch had been sent on forced leave for 45 days on February 14, 2022, on the complaint of MPA Shazia Karim, who had accused him of sending her an indecent video clip from his phone.

Even though the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had not held him responsible in their report, the summary sent by the universities secretary to the chief minister called for his removal. The summary dated July 15, 2022, stated that the CM being the competent authority had issued a show-cause notice to remove Dr Baloch from the post of VC of the BBSUL.

According to the summary, the FIA’s forensic report mentioned that Dr Baloch had produced the evidentiary item (phone) but there had been a delay of about five months in finding the data related to the alleged sexual harassment. No such data related to sexual harassment was later found during the forensic examination. On August 23, 2022, the CM approved issuing a show-cause notice to Dr Baloch. However, he is yet to be issued with the show-cause notice and remains suspended.