GDA, MQM-P agree on joint names for caretaker CM

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) have agreed on names for the caretaker chief minister of Sindh.

However, addressing a press briefing after a joint meeting on Thursday, GDA Secretary Information Sardar Abdul Rahim refrained from revealing the name until more decisions had been made. Until the dissolution of the Sindh Assembly, making the names of the candidate for caretaker CM would not be appropriate, he said.

In their meeting held at the Functional League House, Karachi, both parties voiced their concerns over the alleged mismanagement and corruption prevailing under the Pakistan Peoples Party’s rule. They also expressed the need to bring an end to the “fifteen-year era of darkness” in Sindh, and urged the people to celebrate the “day of salvation” today.

GDA and MQM-P leaders told the media persons that their parties would form the interim government with their allied parties to ensure the recovery of funds collected from the impoverished population under the pretext of employment opportunities.

Sardar Rahim said a four-member joint committee had been formed to discuss the current political situation, and the committee members had held a meeting and discussed the upcoming caretaker setup in the province.

He also confirmed an agreement between the GDA and the MQM-P on the names of interim cabinet members. He emphasized that no undue advantage would be given to the PPP this time, and they were determined to work collectively for a better future.

Sardar Rahim said the GDA and MQM-P leaders were committed to curbing corruption and uplifting the lives of the underprivileged people in Sindh. The PPP had squandered job opportunities, and the MQM-P’s request for appointments had been rejected, demonstrating that the PPP had deceived the impoverished masses, he added.

He vowed that the two parties would collaborate with their allies to ensure a swift return of funds “collected through false employment promises”.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P leader Javed Hanif said that for the last 15 years, the PPP had looted the resources of Sindh. However, the “dark era” was about to end and the alleged corruption and incompetence of PPP leaders would be seen everywhere, he remarked.

He said that PPP only showed beautiful buildings by paying millions of rupees of taxes, but that was practically not the case in Sindh, as medicines for snakebite victims were not available in the province, including Larkana, and children were dying in Thar.

Hanif said the law and order situation in Karachi was worse, as every day hundreds of mobile phones from citizens were snatched. “We have talked to the GDA and JUI-F. The PPP coms to power by force. This time we will not give a chance to the PPP.”

He said the MQM-GDA unity would remain intact and they would struggle together. GDA leader Irfanullah Marwat said names for caretaker CM would be brought forward. “There is no disagreement between us. The names have been finalised by consensus.”

Earlier, the GDA had put forward seven names, while the MQM-P had suggested two names in two meetings for the caretaker CM.

The seven names proposed by the GDA include its General Secretary Dr Safdar Abbasi, Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi, Fazalullah Qureshi, Rehmat Hussain Jafri and Hussain Haroon. The MQM-P had recommended the names of Shoaib Siddiqui and Younus Dagha.