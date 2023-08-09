Waseem Mukhtar new Nepra chairman

A representational image of the Nepra logo.— File photo

ISLAMABAD: Waseem Mukhtar, Special Secretary Cabinet Division, has been selected as the Nepra chairman for four years.

Waseem Mukhtar, who also served as Additional Secretary Power Division, played an important role in coping with the power sector challenges, top sources in the PM Secretariat and Cabinet Division told The News.

“The selection committee, headed by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, finalised three names with Wasim Mukhtar on the top. The prime minister has approved his name as Nepra chairman, while the federal cabinet will approve his name through circulation any time by tomorrow (Wednesday), the last day of the incumbent regime”.

Mukhtar is equipped with vast experience in the power sector. He remained an Additional Secretary in the Power Division during his stay of four years and five months from Feb 2018 to Jun 2022. He served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) for one year and eleven months from June 2020 to April 2022. He acted as Managing Director of PEPCO (Pakistan Electric Power Company) for two years and eight months from July 2018 to February 2021. He also acted as Managing Director of NEECA (National Energy Efficiency Conservation Agency) for one year and eight months, from April 2018 to November 2019.

The selection committee, headed by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and comprising the Secretary of Cabinet Division, Secretary of Power Division, Additional Secretary of Cabinet Division and Additional Secretary of Establishment Division as members, conducted interviews of 24 candidates and shortlisted three candidates on Monday (August 7), placing Wasim Mukhtar on the top, Abid Latif at second and Rafique Ahmed Shaikh at third position.

The list of three candidates was sent to the prime minister who selected Waseem Mukhtar as Nepra chairman.