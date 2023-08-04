US congress presented with resolution recognising Islam as a great religion

WASHINGTON: In a historic move, the US Congress has taken a significant step towards recognising Islam as a major religion, emphasizing its role in promoting peace and harmony.

The resolution, introduced by Representative Al Green of Texas, aims to foster better understanding and respect for the Islamic faith within the American society.

Renowned members of Congress, including Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Andre Carson, have shown their support for this groundbreaking resolution. The proposed text defines ‘Islam’ as the act of “submitting to the will of God” and upholding principles of peace.

The resolution also highlights the Holy Quran’s message of inclusivity, encouraging dialogue and understanding between Muslims and non-Muslims. By promoting interfaith harmony, the US Congress aims to build bridges and foster a sense of unity among diverse religious communities in the country.

The resolution estimates the Muslim population in the United States to be around 3.5 million, indicating the importance of recognising and respecting their beliefs and practices within the nation’s multicultural fabric.

This landmark decision reflects America’s commitment to embracing diversity and promoting religious freedom, reinforcing the country’s stance as a melting pot of cultures and beliefs. As the resolution moves through Congress, it signifies a hopeful step towards building a more inclusive and harmonious society for all.