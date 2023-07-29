9th Muharram Zuljanah, Tazia processions taken out

LAHORE:Various Zuljanah, Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from different parts of the provincial metropolis as mourning activities reached their peak on 9th Muharram, Friday.

Major Zuljanah procession was that taken out from Islampura in Pando Street in the morning and culminated at the same place in the night. Other prominent processions were taken out from Zafar Colony, Wassanpura, Shadman, Green Town, Mughalpura, Saddar Bazar and Ferozepur Road. These processions marched through traditional routes before culminating at the appointed places peacefully.

The central Zuljanah procession of Ashura emerged from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi gate late Friday night amidst strict security arrangements, and began its daylong journey through its traditional route. Accompanied by hundreds of mourners the procession will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah near Data Darbar after Saturday evening.

The procession will move through its route and pass from Mohallah Chehel Bibian, Imambargah Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Lakkar Mandi, Imambargah Mehdi Shah, Mobarak Haveli, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Kucha Qazi Khan, Imambargah Molvi Feroze Ali, Kucha Miskinan, Mohallah Pir Gilanian, Imambargah Rajab Ali Shah, Chohata Mufti Baqar, Chowk Purani Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazar, Sunehri Masjid, Dabbi Bazar, Suha Bazar, Gumti Bazar, Said Mithha Bazar, Tehsil Bazar, Bazar Hakiman, Unchi Masjid and Bhaati Chowk.

Before the start of the procession a Majlis-e-Aza was held in which masaaibs were narrated by renowned Zakerin. The majlis was preceded by recitations by various Noha Khawans who paid tributes to the martyrs of Karbala. A large number of chest beating and noha reciting mourners participated in the majlis who later joined the procession and also observed flagellation with chained knives at several points on the route. A large number of Sabeels of juices, milk and water were set up mostly by Sunnis along the route to facilitate the mourners. Besides, a number of banners calling for Shia-Sunni unity were placed by different political and social workers and other office bearers of district government.

All markets and businesses were closed on the occasion of Ashura while press issued special supplements and electronic media aired special programmes to mark the significance of the event. The city administration has made extraordinary security measures in view of the ongoing wave of terrorism and the security threats to Muharram gatherings.

Besides suspending mobile phone service in sensitive areas, the police, rangers and army jawans kept patrolling different areas while special forces’ personnel and snipers have taken positions on the rooftops of the buildings along the route to keep an eye on miscreants. In addition to that, army helicopters also kept monitoring of the procession along the routes. The route of the procession has been closed for the general public and pedestrians, while law enforcing agencies personnel have blocked the roads entering to the main route of the procession. Local residents entering into the route to reach their houses and shops are being thoroughly searched.

Special security gates and scanners have been placed at the entrance of Imambargahs for searching the participants. The residents of the buildings along the route have been barred from opening their windows and coming to roofs but women and children have been allowed to watch the procession from windows.

The town administration of Data Ganj Bakhsh Town has put up extra lights along the route to brighten the area to facilitate the security personnel in maintaining law and order especially in the nighttime. Town nazims and other office-bearers also kept inspecting the situation at different points of the route to ensure peace.

Ambulances by city district government and various other relief organisations are kept stand by for transporting the wounded mourners to the hospitals while the volunteers will provide first aid to the mourners during and after the Matam and flagellation.

After the culmination of the procession, a Majlis-e-Sham-e-Ghariban will be held inside Karbala Gamay Shah in which noted zakerin will highlight the importance of the sacrifice by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.