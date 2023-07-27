PM, his team saved country from economic crisis, default: governor

LAHORE : Governor Balighur Rehman said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team have saved the country from economic crisis and default by making sincere efforts.

Senior workers, including former councillors of Pakistan Muslim League (N) called on Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Wednesday. The current political and economic situation was discussed in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion,

He said that politics is the name of public service. He said that there is a need to promote positive thinking, truth and moral values in the society. The governor said that during the previous tenures of Muslim League (N), the country witnessed development and prosperity, adding that the PML-N government always took steps to arrest inflation, improve infrastructure, build motorway, and control loadshedding. He said that the incident of May 9 is a day of shame for the entire nation. He said that on May 9, under a plan, memorials of martyrs were desecrated, and army installations were attacked, which is an unforgivable crime. Former Chairman Union Council Aamir Khan said that a political party misled the nation and spread so many lies on social media that they seemed true. Chaudhry Javed Kamal said that the party workers believed in fighting false news and propaganda on social media with truth and decency. The delegation was comprised of former Chairman Union Council, Aamir Khan, Chaudhry Javed Kamal Haji Miraj Din, Zahid Khan Adnan, Khalid Butt and senior workers Hafiz Asif Ladi, Idris Khan Kakar, Waheed Jatt, Tariq Qureshi, Malik Lali, Chaudhry Saeed Gujjar, Yasir Latif and Hamad Butt.

Earlier, the governor inaugurated the "Degree with Skill Centre" at a private college. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the private college is providing employment opportunities to the students by imparting vocational, technical education and training in the field of hospitality and tourism. He said that the young generation is our future, adding that spending on their education and training is the best investment.

Speaking to the media governor said that the biggest success of the coalition government was to steer the country out of the economic crisis. He added that the PM has started interest free loans and laptop scheme for the youth. He said that the promotion of technical and vocational education is very important.

To a question, he said that the incident of Islamia University Bahawalpur is very sad. This incident took place at the time when the Vice Chancellor was about to retire as 25 July was his last working day. He said that according to the policy, the Pro Vice Chancellor has been given the charge of the Vice Chancellor of Islamia University, who is a senior professor.

He said that in this regard, the Punjab government has formed a high-level investigation team, while the Higher Education Department of South Punjab has also constituted a high-level investigation committee comprising education experts who will thoroughly review all the facts and submit a report. He said that the findings of the report will be shared. He said no final comment can be made till the submission of inquiry report.