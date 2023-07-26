Brother, nephews arrested over cop’s murder

In connection with the murder case of policeman Ismail, who was killed in Lyari on June 16, the District City police on Tuesday arrested three suspects: the victim’s brother Bakht Zameen, and his nephews Hammad and Aziz.

The trio were attempting to flee the country when the police arrested them during a technical and intelligence-based operation. Last month’s incident had occurred as a result of a property dispute between the accused and the deceased.

Zameen and his sons were caught on video torturing the victim even after the fatal shooting. They had also set the victim’s motorbike on fire. SSP Arif Aziz commended his team’s dedication in solving the case. However, he said that the investigation is still ongoing, as all the pertinent evidence needs to be gathered to ensure that justice is served.