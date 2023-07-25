NHSP elects office-bearers

Islamabad:The general body of National Horticulture Society of Pakistan (NHSP) has elected Dr. Pervez Ahsan as chairman and Aasma Butt as vice-chairperson for the next 2 years, says a press release.
In the general body meeting of National Horticulture Society of Pakistan, the members unanimously elected new office-bearers for the year 2023-25. Dr. Pervez Ahsan (chairman), Aasma Butt (vice chairperson), Afzal Mughal (senior vice chairman), Mirza Mohammad Younis (vice chairman), Mubasher Mahmood Qureshi (secretary), Asif Razak (technical secretary), Umar Habib (joint secretary), Iqbal Makin (finance secretary) and Amir Butt (co-privacy secretary) were elected. The members of NHSP expressed confidence in the newly elected officials. Congratulating them and expressing their best wishes. Dr. Pervez Ahsan, chairman
and Aasma Butt, vice-chairperson of NHSP, in their joint statement, reiterated their determination that they will devote their full energies to further developing the organisation in the future.
