US consul general visits Sheikhupura ‘to fortify people-to-people ties’

LAHORE: United States Consul General to Lahore William K Makaneole visited the Sheikhupura district as part of the US Consulate’s efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties and find out ways to support local economic development and areas for growth in Pakistan’s tourism industry.

While visiting the new terrycloth factory of Roomi Fabrics at Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and Fatima Fertilizer urea plant, an enterprise which started commercial production in 1971 as a joint venture between Dawood Group of Industries Pakistan and Hercules Incorporated, USA, Makaneole noted: “In 2022, the United States imported $6 billion Pakistani goods, while overall US-Pakistan trade amounted to $9.2 billion. “Leading US exports to Pakistan included agriculture, chemical, and electronic products. There is great potential to expand our bilateral trade relationship and further mutual economic prosperity,” added the consul general.

Makaneole, in his meeting with members of the local business community at the chamber of commerce, said: “The United States has been a leading investor in Pakistan for the past 20 years, and in the past year, our investments have gone up by 50 per cent. While these are great numbers, there is still potential for more.” He also visited the famous Hiran Minar, a historical minaret built during the Mughal era. “The US Mission in Pakistan is proud to work with local partners for preservation of Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, through the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP),” said the consul general.

The AFCP has funded more than 1,000 projects in 133 countries, including 32 cultural preservation projects across Pakistan with a total of $7.6 million amount. Makaneole also met Sheikhupura deputy commissioner and thanked him for hosting the delegation in the district. He emphasised the importance of the US-Pakistan partnership for expanding people-to-people ties between the two countries. “Our countries have been good partners for over 75 years. As diverse democracies, our two nations have substantial shared interests and values, something reflected in our partnership and the many kinds of cooperation that support it,” Consul General Makaneole noted.