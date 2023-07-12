LWMC intensifies monitoring of clean-up operation

LAHORE : The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has intensified the monitoring of the clean-up operation and for this purpose; LWMC CEO directed all top official and town managers concerned to remain active in the field.

According to the LWMC spokesperson, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din gave standing instructions to tighten the monitoring of daily cleanliness operation and special anti-dengue activities. Keeping Lahore clean 24/7 was company’s top priority therefore, along with the first two shifts, instructions have been given to make the night shift more active while the cleanliness situation and the mechanical sweeping in markets on the main roads was also being reviewed. The LWMC operations teams must ensure 100% attendance and working in all three shifts. Senior officers and special monitoring teams will pay surprise visits. Town managers and zonal officers of areas with poor sanitation will face departmental action.

Furthermore, on the directions of LWMC CEO the department has conducted a special dengue awareness drive at Gulberg Town. Objective to conduct the awareness activity was to reach out maximum number of people and to create awareness and highlight precautionary measures needed to be taken to combat dengue epidemic.