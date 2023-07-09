Suggestions sought on peri-urban plan of three tehsils

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Friday held a meeting about the new determination of urban limits and completing the Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone in the city.
According to RDA spokesman, the meeting was chaired by DG RDA.
In the meeting, the consultant of Mott Macdonald Pakistan Company gave a detailed presentation about the proposals of Peri-Urban Structure, he said adding, the meeting was informed about the new urban limits and restrictions in Peri-Urban Structure Plan.
The DG said that the citizens’ objections and suggestions related to three tehsils, Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Kahota’s Peri Urban plan would be appreciated.
The objections and suggestions could be submitted in the office of the Director, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo within next seven days so that these could be incorporated in the plan.
He said, Director MP&TE could also be contacted during office hours on 051- 5554043.The proposed peri-urban structure plan of four tehsils of Rawalpindi, Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Kahota had been completed and uploaded on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk, he added.
