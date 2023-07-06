Call for creating meaningful space for women in political arena

The Provincial Assembly of Sindh, in collaboration with the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), organised a roundtable discussion on electoral reforms in Karachi on Wednesday. The event was held with the support of UN-Women Pakistan and UNDP.

Distinguished guests, including Ms. Rehana Laghari, deputy speaker of the provincial assembly, Dr Shahida Rehmani, secretary of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, Ms. Mahnaz Akbar Aziz, parliamentary secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, Dr Nafisa Shah, former secretary Caucus, and Senator Rubina Khalid, among other dignitaries, graced the occasion with their presence, said a statement.

During the roundtable, Dr Shahida Rehmani shed light on the vital role of women in politics and the challenges they face. She emphasized that women parliamentarians exhibit remarkable dedication to legislative work, surpassing their male counterparts. The diligence and contributions of women in politics deserve recognition.

During her address, Mehnaz Akbar Aziz highlighted the pressing need for reforming the electoral system to enhance its fairness, transparency, and effectiveness. She presented a comprehensive set of recommendations that aim to address the existing challenges and strengthen democratic practices in the electoral process.

Furthermore, Senator Rubina emphasized the importance of amending Section 47 to ensure a more robust framework for electoral procedures.

In parallel, Dr Nafisa Shah, former secretary of Caucus, emphasized the need to disrupt patriarchal politics and create meaningful space for women in the political arena. She highlighted the importance of challenging existing power structures and norms to foster a more inclusive and representative democracy.

Dr Nafisa Shah’s insights shed light on the necessity of transforming the political landscape to enable women’s active participation and influence.

The focal point of the roundtable, titled “Electoral Reforms,” was to provide a platform for parliamentarians to deliberate on the practices and policies of political parties concerning female parliamentarians and political workers. The panellists emphasized the pivotal role women play in strengthening democratic norms and fostering peace in society. They also underscored the significance of women’s meaningful participation in the political process.

This event served as an invaluable opportunity for female parliamentarians to share their experiences, struggles, and collaborate on strategies to promote the empowerment of women in leadership positions.

The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus of Pakistan remains committed to advancing gender equality and empowering women in all spheres of life. The roundtable on Electoral Reforms is one of the many initiatives undertaken by the caucus to support this noble objective.