Who will lead Pakistan?

Pakistan is caught in the vortex of multiple crises: economic, political, governance and institutional. The political discourse has become increasingly divisive and intolerant and the trust deficit between people and state institutions has reached new lows.

The threat of terrorism is getting worse. And there are major geopolitical shifts, with China and the US competing for influence and resources, putting Pakistan in a difficult position. However, the most acute, most important and most challenging issue is the crisis of political leadership.

They say politics is the art of making possible what is necessary. In Pakistan, politics is the art of acquiring the seat of power by any means possible and holding on to it for as long as possible.

Political leadership does not mean winning elections, holding large jalsas, having street power or the art of wheeling and dealing. It does not even mean being informed or having technical and management skills.

Leadership requires empathy more than anything else. It requires a vision with the ability to see into the future, finding and implementing solutions to complex problems. It means developing future leaders by empowering, encouraging and opening the doors for all who want to enter the political arena. It means to be at the forefront when it is time to sacrifice and at the end of line when it is time for personal material gains.

Do we see anyone meeting these criteria among the current ruling class? Even though Pakistan has been blessed with an abundance of natural resources, it has never had strong political leadership. The question is, why is that so? The answer lies in what the late Kofi Annan said, “Politics is too important to be left only to politicians. Democracy depends on lively participation of organized civil society in political life.”

In Pakistan platforms like trade unions and student unions which were once used for organized participation in politics — and as training grounds for people at the grassroots level to understand and educate themselves about the issues and then enter mainstream politics — were intentionally and systematically dismantled very early. Of course, dictators had a role in this but even during civilian rule, the trend was not reversed. In fact all political parties/leaders happily continued the policies of dictators in this matter.

These platforms were replaced by NGOs and charity/welfare organizations which were politically impotent and promoted the narrative that ‘doing good’ can only be done through charity and that this is the solution to the country’s problems.

The local government system which acts as the springboard for entry into politics at the grassroots level has been made completely ineffective. The result is what we are seeing now — a politically naive people gullible for populist slogans, emotional narratives and a target for misuse of religious sentiments. Instead of having confidence in their strength, they wait for a strong man who will save them from the clutches of some vague, ill-defined evil forces. Thus a populist leader who offers simple solutions to complex problems and makes empty threats to perceived enemies is seen as a messiah. This is what happened in the past few years and has culminated in the events of May 9, 2023.

So, where do we go from here? The short-term goal is to get out of the economic mess we are in. We all know what needs to be done but is not being done because it is contrary to the interests of most so-called leaders. If there ever was a country in dire need of an honest and sincere political leadership, it is Pakistan.

Pakistan needs a leader who is willing to become a role model for the rest by giving up all perks, making tough economic decisions which will adversely affect him/her and who can stand on the moral high ground. A nation increasingly burdened by inflation, poverty and joblessness will stand behind such a leader and may be willing to forgive the past excesses.

But this will require making tough decisions, starting a pathway for an inclusive economic system, where all share the fruits of good times as well as the losses incurred when the economy is not in the best shape. No nation can become great where only a few are wealthy while the rest struggle to just survive.

The long-term goal should be to increase human capital, without which progress is not possible. The World Bank report — the Pakistan Human Capital Review — documents and quantifies the country’s human capital crisis. Pakistan’s Human Capital Index (HCI) is 0.41 which is lowest in the region. The South Asian region’s average is 0.48 with Bangladesh at 0.46 and Nepal at 0.49. Even the most economically advantaged groups in Pakistan have lower HCI compared to peer countries.

According to the World Bank, “if Pakistan improves both its human capital and its use of human capital...its GDP per capita could rise by 144 per cent.” For that it has to control population growth, increase investment in education and healthcare and empower women increasing their participation in the job market. Developing human capital needs comprehensive plan beyond laptop schemes, scholarship programmes, etc.

Is there a leader who is up to this challenge? Is there someone who has empathy for millions in this country whose lives are no better than animals — who has the vision and ability to find solutions to complex problems? Is there someone who is confident enough to not be threatened by new emerging leaders and who will open the doors of opportunity for them? Is there someone willing to change the economic structure so all stakeholders reap the benefits, and become the role model for that? Who will lead by example — someone who will sacrifice their personal interests for the greater good?

History has put this burden on the shoulders of the current leaders of state institutions, the men who hold the future of this country in their hands. How they negotiate through this complex maze of problems and its outcome will determine their place in history.

The current generation of politicians is also sitting at a critical juncture in history. They, with their collective wisdom, can help the nation cross this dangerous river and leave a proud legacy for the people. Is this possible? Will Pakistan see its 100th anniversary as a new emerging power, a beacon of peace, a guiding light for those countries struggling to make it in this complex world? Or is this just wishful thinking? Only time will tell.

The writer is the vice chairperson of Barabri Party Pakistan. She can be reached at: shahnazK@gmail.com