Windstorm, rains paralyse life in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Routine life paralysed after windstorm and heavy rains lashed the city during holidays. The local residents said that gusty winds and torrential rains hit the city and adjoining areas that turned the city into a puddle, creating hardships for the dwellers.

They said the strong swift winds also smashed several solar panels and pulled down the walls, including that of a ceiling factory situated at Madina Colony while a few power feeders also tripped during the storm.

However, no casualty was reported.

The residents complained that the Water and Sanitation Services, Dera Ismail Khan, had failed to tackle the situation. Rainwater remained in streets and bazaars for many hours.

They said that heaps of garbage and offal of sacrificial animals multiplied the miseries of the dwellers as the civic body could dispose of it in time.

They appealed to WSS, Dera Ismail Khan, and other relevant bodies to lift the garbage and clean the nullahs so the rainwater could be flushed out of homes and markets that already caused huge losses to the people and traders.