Calcutta HC orders probe into allegations of recruitment of Pakistani nationals in armed forces

KOLKATA: The Calcutta Excessive Court docket on Tuesday directed a preliminary and parallel probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged recruitment of two Pakistani nationals within the armed forces, Indian media reported.

The only-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha additionally mentioned that the CID of West Bengal Police will proceed its parallel investigation within the case, noting that for the safety of the nation, all of the investigating companies must work collectively. On June 13, a petition was filed earlier than a bench of Justice Mantha by Bishnu Chowdhary, alleging that two alleged Pakistani nationals, Jaikant Kumar and Pradyuman Kumar, are at the moment posted on the cantonment at Barrackpore within the state’s North 24 Parganas district .

Chowdhary, in his petition, had alleged that the duo was chosen by the Employees Choice Fee’s examination and secured jobs with the assistance of cast paperwork. He had additionally alleged that behind such appointments by cast paperwork, an enormous racket involving influential political leaders, bureaucrats and cops was concerned.

That day, Justice Mantha directed the CID to conduct a preliminary inquiry and in addition impleaded the Central Authorities, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Indian Military’s Jap Command chief within the case. Listening to the matter on Tuesday, Justice Mantha mentioned that the preliminary findings by the CID officers are crucial. “The basis of the nexus is but to be decided. Hyperlinks have additionally emerged with different states like Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Bihar. Military, CBI and CID ought to work collectively with out inter-agency conflicts of any variety.