Shaheens support staff announced

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board Tuesday announced the support staff of the Mohammad Haris-led Shaheens. The team is to take part in the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup in Colombo from July 14-23.
The player support staff comprises Mohammad Masroor (coach), Hanif Malik (batting/fielding coach), Umar Rashid (bowling coach), and Imtiaz Ahmed (physiotherapist).
The squad will assemble at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore following Eid Al Adha holidays on July 3 for a week-long training camp before the team’s arrival in Colombo on July 12.
Shaheens, who are the defending champions, are clubbed with India A, Nepal and Sri Lanka in Group A, while Group B has Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Oman and United Arab Emirates. The top-two sides from each group will progress to the semifinals.
Shaheens will play against Nepal on July 14, India A on July 16 and Sri Lanka A on July 18.
Squad: Mohammad Haris (captain, wicketkeeper) (Peshawar), Omair Bin Yousuf (vice-captain) (Karachi), Amad Butt (Sialkot), Arshad Iqbal (Swabi), Haseebullah (Quetta), Kamran Ghulam (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mubasir Khan (Islamabad), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (North Waziristan), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Sahibzada Farhan (Charsadda), Saim Ayub (Karachi), Shahnawaz Dahani (Larkana), Sufiyan Muqeem (AJK) and Tayyab Tahir (Gujrat)
Non-traveling reserves – Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Junaid and Rohail Nazir.
