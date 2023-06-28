‘No economic stability unless energy crisis dealt with’

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Tuesday said that economic stability is not possible until the energy crisis is dealt with. He pointed out that the provincial government is completely focused on ending the energy crisis.

“The transmission line will be started soon on the K-IV [water] project through Sepra [the Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority],” Shaikh said during a meeting he held with the Sindh Transmission & Dispatch Company (STDC) and the Sindh Grid Company (SGC).

He said the provincial government would determine its own price of electricity, as the SGC has also been licensed by the provincial government.

He added that a 25 per cent raise for STDC employees of grades 1 to 16, and 20 per cent for those of grade 17 and above has been approved. The meeting approved the nine-month expenditure of the STDC. It also approved the transmission line policy manual.

The energy minister issued instructions to the officials concerned to immediately complete the arrangements for the provision of schools, hospitals and other facilities on the sites of the relevant projects under corporate social responsibility.

He urged the board members to strengthen communication with all the stakeholders, and to ensure access to the relevant forums for solving the problems being faced.

The meeting was attended by STDC Chief Executive Officer Saleem Sheikh, Independent Director Rafat Sultana, Alternative Energy Deputy Director Shahnawaz Farhan, Independent Director Aamir Haider, Independent Chartered Director Bilal Karim and others.