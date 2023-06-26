Where did we go wrong?

I recently went through an old photograph that stirred thoughts of the historic migration in 1947, when families left India, sacrificing everything for a new homeland, Pakistan. The stories I grew up listening to from my father and uncle were filled with tales of hardship and resilience.

Then there is another more recent image, depicting a tragic scene – a boat carrying desperate migrants bound for Greece, where more than 300 Pakistanis lost their lives.

It left me pondering over what went wrong. The answer lies in a complex interplay of factors – economic challenges, political turmoil, and social upheaval – that have driven people away, leaving behind a sense of longing and a nation grappling with its future.

In the wake of Imran Khan’s PTI government’s prolonged economic mismanagement since assuming power in 2018, the country has witnessed a staggering rise in the brain drain phenomenon. This worrisome trend has led to an exodus of talented young individuals seeking better opportunities abroad, hampering Pakistan’s development prospects.

The brain drain situation in Pakistan is not limited to the working class or those facing economic hardships. Even individuals with financial wealth are opting to leave the country due to various reasons. One significant factor driving this trend is the lack of opportunities for personal and professional growth.

World Bank data from 2020 shows that Pakistan’s investment in education and research and development is relatively low compared to other countries in the region. This results in limited access to quality education, advanced research facilities, and career prospects within the country, compelling individuals with financial means to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

A staggering 765,000 Pakistanis left the country in 2022 alone, highlighting the severity of the brain drain crisis. The departure of skilled professionals, academics, and innovators has created a void in crucial sectors, hindering Pakistan’s progress in various fields. Many experts argue that this trend is an indictment of the government’s inability to create an enabling environment for growth and opportunity.

A recent survey conducted by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) further illuminates the issue, revealing that a significant 37 per cent of Pakistan’s population aspires to leave the country and settle abroad. This growing desire to emigrate reflects a lack of faith in the government’s ability to address economic challenges and provide a promising future for its citizens.

Disturbingly, a rising number of individuals resort to dangerous human trafficking routes in their quest to reach foreign shores. The province of Punjab, home to the largest population in the country, has witnessed a drastic surge in reported trafficking cases. In 2022 alone, the number of such cases skyrocketed from six to 217 – an alarming increase of 3,517 per cent. The FIA has recorded 1,300 cases of human trafficking between 2020 and 2022, with a shocking total of 7,000 individuals falling victim to this heinous crime.

Meanwhile, tragic news emerges from Greece, where more than 300 Pakistani individuals have lost their lives while attempting to secure a better future. These individuals, driven by the desperation to escape economic hardships and seek greener pastures, faced perilous journeys in their pursuit of a brighter tomorrow. This serves as a stark reminder of the grave risks associated with the brain drain phenomenon and the dire consequences it can have on human lives.

To combat this distressing trend, it is imperative for the government to prioritize empowering its people, particularly the youth, who represent the future of the nation. Creating job opportunities in the finance and digital sectors can incentivize skilled individuals to remain in Pakistan, fostering economic growth and innovation. Moreover, an inclusive system that provides equal opportunities for all citizens, regardless of their social background, can instill a sense of belonging and discourage emigration.

Pakistan must address the root causes of the brain drain crisis by implementing comprehensive economic reforms, encouraging investment, and nurturing a conducive environment for entrepreneurship. This entails focusing on education, vocational training, and skill development to equip the workforce with the necessary tools for success in the modern world.

The previous PTI government’s economic incompetence exacerbated the brain drain crisis in Pakistan, leading to a mass exodus of talented individuals seeking better prospects abroad.

To reverse this trend, Pakistan must adopt a proactive approach, empowering its people and creating a safer, inclusive society that nurtures talent and provides equal opportunities for all its citizens. Only then can the nation forge a brighter future, preventing further loss of lives and retaining its skilled workforce for the betterment of the country.

The writer is a member of the Sindh Assembly.