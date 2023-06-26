PM begging for money from IMF, but not reducing his expenses: Siraj

LALAMUSA: Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq on Sunday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is the representative of 240 million Pakistanis, was begging for money from a woman but is not ready to control corruption, reduce his expenses, return privileges and perks and curtail the size of his cabinet.

Addressing a gathering of the Jamaat-e-Islami workers in Jamia Masjid Shafiq Kharian in Gujrat district, the JI chief said the fate of the country of 240 million people is decided by the US as to who would be its ruler against the wishes of the people of Pakistan.

“US trains the elite class kids how to dominate the masses and then the media makes them hero and present them to the masses as their savior,” Siraj added. The JI chief claimed, “The ambassador of the European Union came to me and said that our competition is not with the PPP, PTI and PMLN but with Jamaat-e-Islami. When I asked the reason, he said that you have an alternative system and we are threatened by your system.”

He further said the JI has the solution of all the problems the country is facing as all other parties have failed. “These parties are a group of America’s slaves. Even today, our three crore children are out of school, while 85 percent Pakistanis are forced to drink contaminated water. Every Pakistani owes money to the IMF. After all, who is responsible for all these things?” he questioned.

He said there is no difference between the PPP, PMLN and PTI as they have same line of working, adding that these parties want to give LoC the status of a border, but we did not let it happen.

“Jamaat-e-Islami is guarding Kashmir. Our people have given sacrifices for the freedom of Kashmir. We will not let their sacrifices go in vain. These three parties share the same view on Kashmir policy,” Siraj added.