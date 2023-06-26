Orphan girl gangraped in Rawalpindi

The News/via Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

RAWALPINDI: A minor orphaned girl was gangraped in Gulistan Colony on Sunday after she was kidnapped from a street.

The 12-year-old orphan, living with her grandparents, was lifted from her street on Friday evening when she left her house to buy some grocery from a nearby shop, the police, quoting statement of her grandfather, said.

The police lodged an FIR under Section 376 PPC on the complaint of her grandfather, Mohammad Ramzan, with the Airport police station and initiated an investigation.

The complainant said that her 12-year-old orphaned granddaughter had left her house to buy groceries on Friday evening but did not return home till late night. He said she was not in her senses when she returned home.

The girl told her grandfather that three suspects — who were her relatives — took her to a deserted place and gangraped her.

The victim was taken for medical examination, the police said adding that the medico-legal officer, observing external marks and apparent signs, confirmed that she was gangraped. “Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused as soon as possible,” the police said and added that the suspect and complainant were relatives, while CCTV footage of the area had been obtained by the police.