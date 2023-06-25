People are talking about

— the letter was written by the HEC -- which has no business issuing edicts on such matters - taking offense at Holi celebrations at a university and how it has been condemned as ‘obscurantist’ and ‘divisive’ by a majority. People say universities are supposed to be institutions that open up young minds to different points of view and encourage cultural diversity but instead, minders of higher education in Pakistan appear intent on closing minds and insist on implementing a regressive agenda.

— how after a lukewarm response to establishing libraries by government departments, the establ­ishment of a book bank seems to be the need of the hour and the one established by the management of a government degree college for boys in Karachi is doing excellent work by fulfilling the needs of those who cannot buy books, which is a great help for them in their quest for education. People say it is a great initiative that needs to be replicated elsewhere.

— the heartbreaking tragedy that occurred when a boat with migrants met with disaster and took the lives of many of those who were going to what they hoped would be a better life. People say while a crackdown to nab fraudulent agents is being carried out, what really needs to be done by the government is to create a business-friendly environment that will create more jobs and better living conditions so the urge to migrate is restricted.

— the warning issued by the authorities that pre-monsoon rains may cause flash floods and that care should be taken, especially by the vulnerable and underprivileged members of society so that they remain safe. People say while the authorities do their job, it is an exercise in futility as no one listens and this was proved when warning about the threat from the cyclone were issued as large crowds still went to the beaches to see the storm rage.

— how there appears to be no let up in fake housing societies advertising land for sale despite the fact that the authorities claim many fake housing ones have been detected and their owners apprehended. People say it is a sad state of affairs when illegal activities go on right under the nose of those who supposed to keep a check on what is going on and only two conclusions come to mind – either they are involved or they couldn’t care less.

— the fact that walking has become stigmatized and is associated with a lower social status, even though it can be a choice for some individuals who may find it offensive if someone offers them a lift and it is certainly better than taking out a gas guzzling vehicle for a short distance. People say walking can have numerous benefits for individuals and communities including improved health; reduced traffic congestion; a cleaner environment and a reduced carbon footprint.

— the report that the Senate body proposed a Rs50 radio tax on vehicles in Islamabad in order to steer the state broadcaster out of its long-running financial crunch. People say this speaks volumes about the way we are conducting our affairs. On the one hand, the finance minister says Pakistan would not default on its financial obligations, while on the other a parliamentary committee is proposing the imposition of a tax worth all of Rs50 per month to save the national broadcaster!