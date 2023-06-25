Poetry that inspires and elevates

Duayay Nejat is a poetry book written by Nazia Zahid. It is a thought-provoking book containing insightful poems. They connect you intimately with your Creator (God).

The book makes you go deep into praying and helps to reach out to others and save souls. It brings peace into lives, helps in overcoming temptations, and delivers from all fears and transgressions. It is an excellent guide and tool for motivation, inspiration, and a deep understanding of the faith in praying. Religion teaches that no one can gain salvation simply by virtue of their belief or deeds; instead, it is always the Mercy of the Creator, which merits their salvation. The poet contemplates the magic of praying. She gives language to our deepest hopes.

This poetry enriches prayer life, gives verses that lift up hearts and widens awareness about the Creator. Every poem is a prayer for the disillusioned, embittered, and disappointed.

Some of the poems are eye-catching, uplifting, and attractive in their beauty. Each poem has a distinct voice, bearing out human emotions. Each is an appeal to the Creator, to hear us, and to better our life.

The prayer in the form of poetry in the book gives inspiration and encourages readers, pulling them into religious zeal and helping them to grow in spirituality, renew their minds, and surrender everything to the Creator. The poet understands the importance of religion, and that is evident from this book. It guides all those who want to feel the power and presence of their Creator in their lives.

This book consists of a variety of poems presented as prayers to the Creator and gives insight to the reader that reveals the love, grace, peace, salvation, and Blessings of the Creator.

The poet says in one of the poems, “I was going through a rough patch in my life and needed something that would always work to lift me out of despair, and quickly. This prayer did that for me and it never failed. I decided to make it public after realizing it could help many, many others.”

This book is about knowing and loving the Creator. It is more of a personal perspective. It tells the readers what the prayer does. It brings light in a dark time. It teaches how to connect with your Creator and find a path to salvation. It also teaches learning how to forgive to create happiness in yourself. It teaches many other things also. Those with religious leanings and a curious mind will find this book to be an engaging read about some important issues regarding prayer and belief in the Creator. What I like most about this poetry book is how the poet skillfully creates relationships between the elements of each poem through poetic imagery found in simile, metaphor, and personification.