Pak-China military ties stand all tests of time: CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), is on an official visit to China from June 18 to 22 for Pakistan-China defence and security talks as the head of delegation.

The CJCSC met Chinese Chief of Joint Staff Department, General Liu Zhenli. Both the sides reviewed the ongoing bilateral defence cooperation.

The CJCSC reiterated that Pakistan-China friendship was highly valued and deeply rooted in the hearts and minds of Pakistani people.

He also said not only have the military relations of the two countries withstood the tests of time but also high-level cooperation in defence and training had progressed well.

General Mirza also held wide-ranging bilateral meetings with the high-ranking civil and military dignitaries, including Chinese State Councilor, foreign minister and other key military and government officials.

Both sides re-affirmed the commitment that being “Iron Brothers” and “All Weather Friends”, Pakistan and China would continue to forge deeper strategic ties.