TJP merges into ANP

PESHAWAR: Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaders on Tuesday announced the merger of their party into the Awami National Party in a ceremony held at the Bacha Khan Markaz, the headquarters of ANP, here on Tuesday.

Welcoming the cabinet members and other office-bearers of TJP, ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Aimal Wali Khan said that their party believed in rule of law, constitution and true democracy.

He said that they supported every party, which fought for the rights of people and rule of law, adding that the ANP was the true representative party of the region.

The nationalist leader said that they gave a message to the youths, who had been distracted with hollow slogans by fake leaders and urged them to join the ANP to jointly work for the cause of Pakhtuns.

On this occasion, TJP provincial president Irfan Alam along with his cabinet members and district presidents announced the merger of his party into ANP.

They reposed full confidence in the leadership of ANP and vowed to play a vital role for the true democracy, rule of law and constitutionalism.