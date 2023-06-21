Qalandars acquire Durban franchise

LAHORE: The Lahore Qalandars, champions of the Pakistan Super League, have acquired the Durban franchise in the Zim Afro T10 which will now be known as the Durban Qalandars.

The ownership of the franchise belongs to Pakistani businessmen Atif Naeem Rana and Sameen Naeem Rana, as stated in a press release. The Lahore Qalandars have enjoyed success by winning two titles in the Pakistan Super League in 2022 and 2023.

With their experience and achievements, the Qalandars franchise aims to replicate their success with the Durban team in the Zim Afro T10 tournament.

The Zim Afro T10 marks franchise cricket's entry into Zimbabwe, and the tournament will feature five privately owned teams competing for the top prize. The other four teams participating are Harare Hurricanes, Cape Town Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves, and Joburg Lions.

The Zim Afro T10, in partnership with T Ten Global Sports, will commence on July 20, with the grand final scheduled for July 29. All matches will be played in Harare.

The players' draft is scheduled to take place on July 2 in a grand ceremony held in Harare.

Givemore Makoni, the Managing Director of Zimbabwe Cricket, expressed delight in welcoming the Qalandars to the Zim Afro T10 and Zimbabwe Cricket family.

Sameen Naeem Rana, Owner & CEO of Durban Qalandars, stated that after winning two consecutive seasons in the PSL, they aim to expand their presence, and Zimbabwe provides a great opportunity to make a mark. They look forward to connecting with the fans in Zimbabwe and creating a strong fanbase for the Durban Qalandars.

Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of T Ten Global Sports, expressed his pleasure in having the champions from the Pakistan Super League join the Zim Afro T10 as the Durban Qalandars. He anticipates tough competition and entertaining cricket from the Durban Qalandars, emphasizing that fans are eagerly awaiting the start of this cricket festival.