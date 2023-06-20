Establishment of Journalist Endowment Fund hailed

LAHORE:Lahore Press Club and National Press Club Islamabad have praised the initiative of the caretaker Punjab government to allocate Rs1 billion for the endowment fund for the journalists of Punjab and said that establishment of Journalist Endowment Fund would greatly help in solving the financial problems of journalists.
Lahore Press Club President Azam Chaudhry and other office-bearers appreciated this initiative of the government. Both press clubs specially thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi and Information Minister Amir Mir and said that Lahore Press Club has always been demanding all past governments solve the problems faced by journalists, but the current caretaker government has shown special interest in this issue. He said that Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi and Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir have paid special attention to the welfare of journalists. President National Press Club Islamabad Anwar Raza welcomed the establishment of a Rs1 billion endowment fund for journalists and media workers by the Punjab government. In his message, he praised the spirit of CM and Information Minister Amir Mir and said that the establishment of this fund by the Punjab govt is a very good and commendable initiative.
