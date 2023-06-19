Against ease

It is incredibly difficult for those working in the IT sector in this country, especially freelancers, to file their tax returns. Recording and filing all the required details is not possible without hiring a fulltime accountant to keep track of all income and expenditures. Clearly, individual freelancers find this too burdensome. As a result, Pakistan is unable to grow its tax base.
The government should try to make the process of filing taxes easier for those working in this sector and reduce taxes on IT overall. Unfortunately, making things easier for its people is counter to the unwritten ethos of our state apparatchiks.
M Akram Niazi
Rawalpindi
This refers to the letter ‘Pension raise’ by Malik ul Quddoos. The writer has done well to highlight the...
Nothing seems to hamper a country’s socio-economic and political progress more than climate change, particularly for...
One has to admit that the accusations Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has recently made against the IMF ring true. The...
Heavy rainfall can cause serious damage to mature date palm crops, a key cash crop in many parts of Sindh. To protect...
As Murtaza Wahab is now mayor of Karachi, there are certain points he must keep in view. He should be proactive in his...
Pakistan has enormous potential for renewable energy resources, particularly solar energy. Despite enjoying plenty of...