Against ease

It is incredibly difficult for those working in the IT sector in this country, especially freelancers, to file their tax returns. Recording and filing all the required details is not possible without hiring a fulltime accountant to keep track of all income and expenditures. Clearly, individual freelancers find this too burdensome. As a result, Pakistan is unable to grow its tax base.

The government should try to make the process of filing taxes easier for those working in this sector and reduce taxes on IT overall. Unfortunately, making things easier for its people is counter to the unwritten ethos of our state apparatchiks.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi