Beautification work of PWD Underpass to be initiated next week

Islamabad: The work on landscaping, installation of street lights and lane marking will be initiated next week at under construction PWD Underpass.

According to the details, the electric poles were erected in 2021 at the PWD Underpass but bulbs will be installed in the coming days. The plantation will also be done to give it a green look. The construction work on the underpass is being carried out in three shifts and it will be likely to be completed in next few days. It is part of signal free corridor project that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The official record showed that the federal government had earlier approved funding for PWD Underpass through Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). But, later the Planning Commission had informed that all funds allocated in PSDP for this project were 'deleted' during revised budget

Keeping in view the miseries of the commuters, traffic congestion, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) approached the federal government to execute the work through 'self- finance' under already approved Project Concept (PC-I) with the proposals that permission to proceed in the matter be granted. An official has said "The construction of PWD underpass is part of comprehensive strategy to uplift infrastructure and develop long-neglected residential sectors in Islamabad."

"Expressway is now signal free corridor project from Zero point to Koral Chowk, which includes four interchanges, I-8 Interchange, Soan Interchange, Khana Interchange and Koral Interchange on this portion.