Bill introduced in Texas Assembly for providing halal food to Muslim students

HOUSTON, Texas: Dr Suleman Lalani, a Pakistani-American member, has introduced a bill in the Texas Assembly to provide halal food to Muslim students in all schools across the state of Texas.

Upon approval, this bill will ensure the provision of halal food for breakfast and lunch to Muslim students in all schools within the state.

During an exclusive talking with Pakistani-American media in Houston, Dr Lalani also mentioned that they will soon organise the Muslim Youth Conference to raise awareness of the importance of Muslim student participation in American politics.

On this occasion, Dr Lalani stated that during the first session of the Texas Assembly, he presented 117 bills, of which 22 bills have been passed in the Upper and Lower House so far, and 18 have been signed by the Governor.

He emphasized that he has made efforts to fulfill the promises made before the elections to Houston community.